Dylan Havenga shared a heartfelt farewell to his late best friend Daniël Stevens, who died on 23 November 2026

Stevens was attacked outside a Jeffreys Bay café after stepping in to help a friend who was being assaulted

Four suspects ranging in age from 16 to 21 were arrested on murder charges and remain in custody

Daniël Stevens, 25, on the left, and Daniël with his freind Dylan on the right. Images: Daniël Stevens/ Facebook and Dylan.havenga.148/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A tribute post about brotherhood, fishing trips and years of struggle together is breaking hearts across South Africa after a Jeffreys Bay man shared his final goodbye to his best friend.

Dylan Havenga wrote the emotional farewell on Facebook on 24 November 2026, addressing it directly to Daniël Stevens. The two had lived under the same roof for years, grinding through tough times side by side before eventually finding their footing together.

"For years, we lived under the same roof and struggled just to make a living, mostly surviving on sheer stubbornness and having each other's backs," Havenga wrote.

He recalled their shared fishing trips with particular tenderness, saying he still did not know who would spin tall tales about the ones that got away, or let him take credit for the best catches.

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"You were truly a once-in-a-lifetime kind of person, and what we had was a once-in-a-lifetime brotherhood," he added. "I love you forever, brother. Save me a good fishing spot up there until I see you again."

The tribute was accompanied by a photo of the two men seated together on a wooden bench, looking out over the sea.

How Daniël Stevens died

Stevens, 25, lost his life after stepping in to protect a friend who was being assaulted inside Je'Vista Social Café in Jeffreys Bay on the night of 21 November 2026. According to police, he was outside the venue at around 21:50 when he was told his friend was under attack. He intervened, and the confrontation spilled outside.

During the altercation, Stevens allegedly fell against the railing of a passing bakkie, striking his head. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brain dead. His family made the devastating decision to switch off his life support on the afternoon of 23 November 2026.

Four suspects face murder charges

Police arrested four suspects on 25 November 2026, aged 16, 19, 19, and 21, in Jeffreys Bay, Kariega, and Humansdorp. All four face murder charges. In court affidavits, the accused denied intending to kill Stevens or acting together with a common purpose to kill him, while each provided differing accounts of events.

The bail proceedings have been postponed to 4 December 2026 at the Humansdorp Regional Court. The 16-year-old minor is also undergoing a social development assessment. All four remain in custody.

Read Dylan Havenga's tribute to Daniël Stevens:

Friends and community members poured out their grief in the comments section on Dylan Havenga's Facebook post:

@Kyle van Staden:

"Keep strong brother ❤️🙌 Danny will missed by many but his memory will live on forever 🕊️"

@Brigitte Mann:

"What a beautiful tribute. So sorry for your loss as well. He is going to be truly missed."

@Jolene Crystal Starbuck:

"This is such a beautiful tribute. 💔 The memories, the brotherhood and the frienship you shared will live on forever. May you find comfort in all those special moments and memories. Thinking of you and everyone who loved Daniël during this incredibly difficult time. 🕊️❤️"

@Jax Schoeman:

"So sorry for your loss may peace be with you... Rest in peace Daniel. Justice will be served I just pray very soon 🕊️"

@Juadeen Van Rooyen Muter:

"Sjoe Dylan, I don't know you, but hell that is a stunning piece to share with all of us... May all of his friends and family find some comfort in all the good memories they had with this young man. My prayers are with every individual involved. God bless."

More stories on Daniël Stevens

Briefly News recently reported that three of the four accused in Daniël Stevens' murder case admitted to striking him, while denying they intended to kill him.

recently reported that three of the four accused in Daniël Stevens' murder case admitted to striking him, while denying they intended to kill him. A South African commentator faced criticism after sharing his controversial views on the death of 25-year-old Daniël Stevens and the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Daniël Stevens' family and friends returned to the Jeffreys Bay spot where the 25-year-old was fatally attacked to remember him.

Source: Briefly News