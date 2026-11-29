A tribute shared by a friend of Daniël Stevens captured the emotion of his funeral service in Jeffreys Bay

The 25-year-old died in hospital after sustaining severe head injuries during an alleged assault outside a café

Four suspects, including a 16-year-old, faced murder charges as the community called for justice

The late Daniël Stevens. Images: Daniël Stevens/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

A young woman's heartfelt farewell to Daniël Stevens, the 25-year-old Jeffreys Bay man who died after stepping in to help a friend being attacked, moved thousands of South Africans when she shared it on Facebook on 28 November 2026.

Jolene Crystal Starbuck, who knew Daniel, described his funeral as a day that held both deep grief and unexpected moments of warmth. She wrote that his brother JC delivered a speech filled with love and emotion that moved everyone in attendance, and that the pain on the faces of Daniel's parents was something no words could adequately capture.

Daniel had always told people he would be rich and famous one day, JC recalled during the service. His sister in spirit, Jolene, reflected on those words differently:

"He may not have been rich in earthly possessions, but today he has definitely become famous. Not about money or fame, but about the man he was and the lives he touched."

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The message that stayed with Jolene most was simple: if you can help someone, do it. It was a principle Daniel lived by, and ultimately one that cost him his life.

How Daniel Stevens died

According to police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy, Daniel was outside Je'Vista Social Café in Jeffreys Bay at around 21:50 on Saturday, 21 November 2026, when he saw a friend allegedly being assaulted by a group of four men. He intervened, as he had done earlier that same evening when the same group had been involved in a separate altercation. This time, the group turned on him.

His condition deteriorated rapidly after he was taken home. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors later declared him brain dead. His family made the devastating decision to switch off his life support on Monday, 23 November 2026.

His memorial plaque, which read "Gone Fishing," spoke to who he was beyond the tragedy.

See Jolene's tribute post on Facebook:

South Africans responded with grief, anger, and prayers in the comments:

@Vanessa Rademeyer:

"What a beautiful, heartbreaking send-off for a young man who meant so much to others. His love of life, the sea, and his friends will never be forgotten. May the Lord

and carry his family and friends. Rest in peace, brave Daniel. 🎣🕊️❤️"

@Hetta Dames:

"Good luck to the parents who are saying Moe's farewell to their child. Thinking of you, and also each and every one of his friends and other families who were part of the Young man's life. Rest in peace. I don't know you, but you packed so much into so many people's lives, making it tragic and sad. Know where you are now. Rest in peace. I hope and pray for justice."

@Hennie Hough:

"RIP Hero. Daniel Stevens, I didn't know you, but I take my hat OFF to you. You're famous, son. The whole of SA is crying for you and for your family."

@Una Van Tonder:

"Millions of South Africans will always remember Daniel Stevens' name; we pray that justice will prevail. We also pray that the Lord will give his parents and relatives the strength and comfort for the future."

@Jaco de Swardt:

"Dis als so onnodig. Good luck to all the family and friends 🙏"

@Barry Eichhoff:

"This tragedy has shown us all once again that we South Africans are not the nicest of people we all like to think..Who does such an evil thing without knowing this is very, very wrong, but still goes on to hurt and eventually kill..??"

@Lita Mc Adam - Coetzee:

"I don't know him personally, but this case touches my heart. My heart hurts so much about the needlessness of his death. Rest in peace, boy💙"

More stories on Daniël Stevens and Jeffreys Bay tragedy

Briefly News recently reported that three of the four accused in Daniël Stevens' murder case admitted to hitting him, but denied intending to kill him.

recently reported that three of the four accused in Daniël Stevens' murder case admitted to hitting him, but denied intending to kill him. Daniël Stevens' family and friends visited the spot where the 25-year-old was fatally attacked, remembering him and calling for justice.

Dylan Havenga shared a heartfelt farewell to his best friend Daniël Stevens, recalling their years together and promising to cherish their brotherhood forever.

Source: Briefly News