Beautiful Female Flight Attendant Records Herself as She Dances with Her Waist in an Aeroplane in Cute Video
- People sometimes express positive emotions by dancing, and a female flight attendant showcased her other skills in an airplane
- The excited flight worker recorded herself showing off waist dance moves while in her work uniform
- Social media users who watched the video hailed the lady who is famed for posting videos of herself dancing at work
A pretty flight attendant showcased that one can still have fun at work by recording herself dancing on duty.
The lady identified as Athenia Paul, a flight attendant by profession, shared a video on TikTok in which she was dancing inside an aeroplane.
With her phone placed on a spot, she stood before it and whined her waist happily while vibing to the song Tour Du Monde by Uzu Mokonzi.
A lady walked in on her dancing but soon left without saying anything or distracting Athenia.
Athenia has amassed over 20k followers on TikTok from always sharing videos from her airline workplace, especially dance clips.
Watch the video below:
Internet users react
Ahmed s. koroma said:
"U looking cute.
"I like your height ..."
Mills_Patrick77 said:
"Is the turning for me."
T . Y Bigdreams said:
"I nor go enter this plan."Oj_zifah said:
"Pls I want to join you guys… job."
King Micheal said:
"Do you sell tomatoes . ,,, because you got my attention from my head TO-MA-TOES."
