People sometimes express positive emotions by dancing, and a female flight attendant showcased her other skills in an airplane

The excited flight worker recorded herself showing off waist dance moves while in her work uniform

Social media users who watched the video hailed the lady who is famed for posting videos of herself dancing at work

A pretty flight attendant showcased that one can still have fun at work by recording herself dancing on duty.

The lady identified as Athenia Paul, a flight attendant by profession, shared a video on TikTok in which she was dancing inside an aeroplane.

She danced inside an aeroplane happily. Photo Credit: TikTok/@athenia_paul

With her phone placed on a spot, she stood before it and whined her waist happily while vibing to the song Tour Du Monde by Uzu Mokonzi.

A lady walked in on her dancing but soon left without saying anything or distracting Athenia.

Athenia has amassed over 20k followers on TikTok from always sharing videos from her airline workplace, especially dance clips.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react

Ahmed s. koroma said:

"U looking cute.

"I like your height ..."

Mills_Patrick77 said:

"Is the turning for me."

T . Y Bigdreams said:

"I nor go enter this plan."

"Pls I want to join you guys… job."

Oj_zifah said:

King Micheal said:

"Do you sell tomatoes . ,,, because you got my attention from my head TO-MA-TOES."

