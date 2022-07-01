Social media users are reacting heavily to a video of a skilled lady playing football while wearing a short skirt

Netizens have also reacted to the fact that the lady was wearing high heels while showing off her football skills

TikTok users and football lovers trooped to the lady's handle in their numbers to take a look at her exciting display

A video of a pretty lady playing football while wearing a skirt and high heels has stirred reactions.

Netizens have rushed to the lady's TikTok handle to take a look at the hot video which has gone viral.

The pretty lady showed off beautiful football skills. Photo credit: TikTok/@liriansantoss_.

Source: UGC

Briefly News sighted the interesting video capturing the sterling football skills on the TikTok handle of @liriansantoss_.

It just seems that the lady is a trained footballer with practised legs because all her displays were very neat and good to see.

Her ability to balance the ball and play it stylishly despite wearing a skirt and heels has been described as magical.

She displayed her skills in an open space with interlock ties and a water canal behind her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@WillTassie said:

"The way I would no longer have knees."

@Shrootz said:

"She really did that in heels."

@Amy said:

"Anything a man can do, a woman can do in heels."

@sikukuflorida said:

"I can't even walk in heels."

@user3101582946947 said:

"Just thank you that was beautiful, a perpetrator of the beautiful game."

@nate_gd said:

"Your very skilled. I mean...in heels nah."

@kith said:

"In heels ..forget it I dont know soccer."

@YusrieIsmail said:

"I can do this with my eyes close."

@MichaelImmanuel426

"You are really good."

@Tasie'KayG said:

"They say woman can do it all .. and they can do it all in heels."

"Boss lady": MaMkhize trains with Royal AM in a designer outfit and lux high heels

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Shauwn Mkhize loves her professional soccer team. The Royal AM owner trained with her boys in a designer outfits and luxurious stilettos.

The reality TV star was at the clubhouse to introduce the new coach Khabo Zondo to the squad when she decided to have fun with them.

Source: Legit.ng