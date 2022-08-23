A perseverant woman has taken to the socials to celebrate landing a new whip despite not having permanent work for nearly two years

LinkedIn user, Refilwe Ntenjwa Maphisa said that with her part-time hustles and short-term gigs, she was able to bag the car

The beaut thanked God for blessing her and encouraged online peeps to never underestimate how valuable side-hustles can be

A hard-working lady has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate her new car, despite not having permanent work for two years.

Refilwe Ntenjwa Maphisa feels blessed with her new whip. Image: Refilwe Ntenjwa Maphisa/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Refilwe Ntenjwa Maphisa said that through the blessings of God and part-time work, she was able to bag the whip.

The young woman's post read:

“I honestly don't believe in posting cars. It's not even a big car, let alone a car that would make one go huuhaa. It’s not my first, but here is why I am posting.

“I have been unemployed for almost two years after a company I worked for got liquidated, and a few months after the pandemic, the head offices drowned. I was permanent and only survived for one year with the intention to grow further, but life happened, and everyone had to pack their bags.”

The stunner further noted that she has been taking on freelance work and short-term gigs to survive and explained that she bought the car because of her creator’s blessings.

Refilwe still doesn’t have a permanent job but explains that she’s thankful for the part-time work that has helped her thus far:

“Job seekers, accept the short-term offers even if it means you will be unemployed next week. Volunteer if given an opportunity. Be positive, pray, and push. I’m tired, but I’m still breathing. God is faithful.”

Social media peeps were inspired by the young lady’s words of wisdom and congratulated her on the new car:

Nomalanga Malakoane said:

“Congrats. I never believe there's anything such as a small win.”

Samantha Chetty reacted:

“Please keep the faith.”

Boitumelo Manthosi added:

“Congrats, girl.”

