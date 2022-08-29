A hard-working lady from Gauteng is thrilled about bagging a job as a legal assistant, celebrating the wonderful news online

Millicent Mukary, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws, posted a snap online to commemorate obtaining the gig at the University of Johannesburg

Social media users wished the lovely young lady well for the new adventure, flooding her comment section with sweet messages

A gorgeous young woman from Gauteng is all smiles after obtaining a job as a legal assistant at the University of Johannesburg.

Millicent Mukary is stoked about being a legal assistant. Image: Millicent Mukary/LinkedIn.

Millicent Mukary, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), was super amped about the new gig that she posted a lovely snap of herself on LinkedIn to commemorate her big moment.

Good jobs are hard to come by, with graduates often searching for employment long after obtaining their qualifications. Therefore, it makes sense that the beaut would be stoked about her big win.

The caption of the newly employed hun’s post read:

“I’m happy to share that I'm the new legal assistant at the University of Johannesburg!”

LinkedIn peeps eagerly wished Millicent well for the achievement, flooding her post with kind-hearted messages of congratulations.

Here are some of the top comments:

Geofrey Lukwago is proud of the young lady:

“Awesome news, Millicent! Congratulations.”

Nathan-Ross Adams is understandably wowed:

“All the best!”

Dr Ndivhuwo Luruli welcomed the lovely lady to her new job at one of South Africa’s most stellar institutions:

“Welcome to the best university in the land!”

Daniel Osei-Bonsu is expecting great things:

“Congratulations, dear. Keep marching forward. I will be in your school during the month of November.”

Sduduzo Shandu is majorly proud:

“This is Amazing. I wish you nothing but the best in that role!”

