One young babe was not going to sit around and wait for someone to respond to an email, so she went in and sook work personally

Twitter user Boitshoko Moses shared her brave journey in search of employment along with positive energy

People were wowed by her bravery and took to the comment section, praying she finds employment soon

It is tough out there. With unemployment being so high, one babe knew she needed to put in the effort to reap the rewards. So, she got in her car and drove around asking for a job.

Boitshoko Moses shared her brave journey in search of employment along with positive energy. Image: Twitter / Boitshoko Moses

Gone are the days when a university degree ensured you employment. This degreed babe knows that and that is why she went knocking on doors.

Twitter user Boitshoko Moses shared a clip showing her courageous journey seeking employment. It takes bravery to go and knock on someone’s door asking for a job. Mad respect for this beaut!

“Proud to announce that I took a leap of faith &, for the first time ever, travelled from Bloem all the way to Joburg to go physically knock on doors for Employment & see what's out there for me.

“I pray that God sees my efforts & answers my prayers. Kusezokhanya, ain't it?♀️”

The people of Mzansi pray the young woman finds her dream job

Seeing the dedication that the lady put into finding employment left many filled with pride. Her energy is contagious and people pray that someone respects her efforts and offers her a job.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@Bee_Motshabi said:

“Your bravery, your focus and your will to achieve is going bring you closer to God’s purpose for your life, and to your predestined success.

“Get them Tshoks ”

@SangaMamiya said:

“So proud of you My love... You'll come back to this tweet with "I got the job" soon ❤️❤️”

@ProphyTheGreat said:

“Kuzezokhanya definitely All the best my love❤️ fortune favours the brave”

@Nox_Tshonti said:

“Look at you All the best sthandwa. Batsene ”

@Ofiy_Leon said:

“You are such an inspiration...❤️❤️with this dream I have. I need to be also Brave and knock doors...❤️”

@Katlego_Moncho said:

