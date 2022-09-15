Two Nigerian sisters have narrated how they learnt how to repair motor engines despite their young age

The teenagers identified as Joyce and Justina said they had to learn the skill rather than stay idle at home

Netizens have showered accolades on the sisters for shunning negative comments about their craft

Joyce and Justina are two beautiful sisters who pursued their desire to learn how to repair motor engines despite facing criticisms.

Joyce and Justina, aged 14 and 16, said they prefer repairing motor engines rather than staying idle at home.

The two sisters both work at their guardian's motor engine workshop in Benin and have combined schooling and learning the craft to become better humans in the future.

Speaking in an interview with LegitTV, they said they work at the shop during holidays and after school hours.

According to the duo, ever since they delved into engine repairs, they have become the envy of their classmates in school.

Their mother kicked against it

Speaking on how their parents reacted to their decision to learn the skill, they said their mother first kicked against it, insisting that it was a man's job.

However, their dad stepped in and advised her to allow them to learn the skill since hairdressing and some other skills are already getting saturated.

Netizens applaud skilled teenagers

Kiaka Footking said:

"The only advice I have for them is that, they shoudnt fall in love now. Because that is the only thing that can distract them the most now."

Rahman Olayinka reacted:

"This is just God gift, ability and intellectual.

"May God continue his blessings on their parents."

Shofor Faith noted:

"I think they should be focus and neglect distraction from peer group."

Dammy Pius remarked:

"Great work. Many people who wish to be medical doctor today are now the people doing P.O.S."

Kofi Mawuta wrote:

"This is Real woman empowerment. Not girls speaking on radio and tv talking about empowerment."

