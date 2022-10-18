A Nigerian mum has proudly shown off her hustle in a video that has motivated many people on Instagram

Mrs Kemi Toriola became a taxi driver after she quit her business due to the harsh realities of COVID-19

The 35-year-old lady said her husband is very proud of her as he was the one who bought the car on hire purchase for her

A proud mum of two who is a taxi driver has advised other women not to be intimidated by men.

Mrs Kemi Toriola joined taxi driving after the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected her business.

Kemi, who is 35 became a tax driver after the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo credit: LegitTV.

The 35-year-old Kemi said she has the full support of her husband since he was even the one who helped to buy the car for her through hire purchase.

According to Kemi, it is good that a woman should have something to contribute to the family at the end of every month.

She said it is proper to support the man, and this can only be done through engagement in something meaningful.

In a video interview with Nigieria's leading news website Legit.ng, Kemi was seen in her car, ready for work.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

Kemi's doggedness has been applauded by social media users who called on other women to emulate her hard work. See some of the reactions below:

@exclusively_prince said:

"I applaud her and more like her. Commendable and worthy of emulation."

@afrokitchencookingchallenge reacted:

"Good woman."

@gimbiyafatimawaziri said:

"They are making money ooo."

@kokon_enterprise reacted:

"Don't give up dear."

