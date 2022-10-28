African-American woman, Luttie Bell Hamm, recently marked a significant milestone in her life as she attained 105 years old

The Bloomingvale native observed the momentous occasion with her family and loved ones in the US

Hamm, who has been blessed with 6 children, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, is loved by her family

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

African American woman, Luttie Bell Hamm, recently marked a significant milestone in her life as she clocked 105 years old.

Photos of Luttie Bell Hamm. Credit: Blacknews.com/Carol Yepes.

Source: UGC

The St. Stephen resident in South Carolina observed the momentous day surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born on October 16, 1917, in the town of Bloomingvale in Williamsburg County, she eventually moved to St. Stephen in Berkeley County, where she currently resides, said Black News.

Hamm has many descendants, including her six children, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Aside from her own family, the whole town appreciates her as a mother figure.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

First Black Musician to be Hired Under Contract by a Symphonic Orchestra Marks 102nd Birthday

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that trailblazer Charles Burrell, who became the first Black musician worldwide to be hired under contract by a symphonic orchestra, marked his 102nd birthday.

The classical music genius just completed 102 trips around the sun mostly entertaining people.

While Burrell had a passion for music at a young age, he does not know how it all started. He, however, says music has always been for him, said Becauseofthemwecan.

Brave World War II Veteran who Witnessed the Great Depression in US Marks 102nd Birthday

Ghana's leading News website, YEN.com.gh, previously reported that World War II veteran, Cresencia Garcia, marked her 102 birthday with family and loved ones who honoured her service as a former medic with the Six Triple Eights.

Born on April 18, 1920, in Puerto Rico, her family immigrated to New York City in her youth. Like most Americans, she joined the US Army after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.

When Garcia joined to serve in the army, segregation was still rife, so she was sent to Texas for basic training and placed into a segregated unit. Happy birthday and thanks for your service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh