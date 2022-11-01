A fitness coach identified as 'Workout Queen' has stirred reactions online after she finally tied the knot at the age of 57

The young-looking lady walked down the aisle with a 62-year-old gent and rocked a red dress for her white wedding

Videos and pictures from the occasion got many people wondering what the secret to her young look was

At age 57, a gorgeous lady finally got married and celebrated the special day on social media.

The fitness coach, popularly known as 'Workout Queen', shared clips and pictures from the occasion with her TikTok followers.

The fitness coach looked ravishing on her wedding day. Image: @blondlocs/TikTok.

In one of her clips, she revealed that her husband is 62 years of age. The young-looking lady rocked a red dress for the occasion, opting against a white outfit many ladies sport.

Another clip she shared showed her 80-year-old dad walking her down the aisle at the white wedding.

Social media users gushed over how young she looked and lauded her fitness routine.

Watch the video below:

Social media peeps were super impressed by her look and could not believe how how old she was:

Kena Banks Rakes said:

"Honey, you are stunning! You look like you're in your 20s!"

ehlsci noted:

"You look amazing. I also wanted to get married in a red dress, and my mom almost lost her mind. Beautiful couple."

adrinenjenga added:

"Gorgeous. Keep this fit and trim. You do look absolutely amazing."

donna_decorates wrote:

"You looked amazing. Now, on to the next chapter. You're my inspiration, my sister!"

Safinah reacted:

"I remember you way back from Facebook. You motivated me to take gym seriously! You also do real estate! Ageing gracefully."

Njeri Wangari12 said:

"Now, this is it, period. There is someone for everyone."

Source: Legit.ng