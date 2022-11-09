A loving mother has shared a heartwarming video of her little girl bonding with her nanny

The doting mom was surprised after entering the house on several occasions to see the duo having fun

After sharing the sweet clip on TikTok, netizens showered praise on the nanny for being kind to the child

A nanny has earned accolades from folks on TikTok over her lovely attitude toward her boss's daughter.

The mom was stunned on several occasions after she entered the room to see the little girl having a nice time with her kind nanny.

The nanny and little girl bonded in the video. Image: @bella_andmama2/TikTok.

One of the clips showed the little girl lying on her nanny's body while watching a cartoon on her phone. Another clip showed them watching television together.

Sharing the lovely video on TikTok, the girl's mother, whose profile is called bella_andmama2, noted that their friendship keeps getting stronger by the day.

However, some people slammed the nanny's boss as they claimed that the nanny was prohibited from sitting on the couch.

Here are some reactions from peeps:

@itsjustforhahaha asked:

"Is the nanny not allowed to sit on the pleather couches?"

@oliabebeurbanchy reacted:

"The nanny is allergic to the couch."

@greendiamond224 said:

"Looking good together."

@user4266972050781 wrote:

"But their love is growing daily; that's what they told us."

@francischizzy added:

"I hate some madams. Why not allow her to sit on the couches?

@kioyaxoxo reacted:

"Even in my father's house, I sit on a stool most times, even on the floor, and some people here are judging this woman base on a 10-second video."

Watch the video below:

