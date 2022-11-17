A determined lady has officially been inducted into the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana as a doctor

Eunice Ampofowaa Owusu described the accomplishment as an honour and posted images showing off her curvy look in an African print outfit

While some congratulated her on the academic feat, others urged her to keep rising and achieving greater milestones

After six long years, a Ghanaian lady named Eunice Ampofowaa Owusu has officially been inducted into the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana as a doctor.

Eunice Ampofowaa Owusu rocked African prints when becoming a doctor. Image: Eunice Ampofowaa Owusu/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The sis described her accomplishment as an honour and a privilege. Eunice's post read:

''Being able to put 'Dr' before my name is a privilege; one that comes with the recognition that life, time, and resources must be dedicated to the wellness of others.

"Truly honoured and grateful to be a part of this calling; for the skills of my hands, clear vision of my mind, and sympathy and kindness of my heart. So help me, God!''

Social media peeps wish the gorgeous doctor well

People who headed to the comment section congratulated her. Briefly News has compiled some of the comments below:

Enoch Osei Mensah said:

"Congratulations, doc."

Alphonse Fosu-Mensah remarked:

"It is not gifted, but won through hard work, discipline, and dedication. Have fun relaxing and refresh your brain."

Charles Mawulorm Masiku shared:

"Congratulations. You made it. The determination paid off. Have a fruitful career."

Annette Woosnam noted:

"Congratulations. Such a pretty smile."

Louis Boahene knows she will slay the field:

"Congratulations, you’ll do great."

Kwasi Asare said:

"Congrats, dear. You deserve it."

Lady Morgan commended her:

"Congratulations on graduating, and on your next adventure!"

Justice Afful is wowed:

"Congratulation, doc, more wins ahead."

Lady Gladheart Akaasah posted:

"Congratulations. Proud of you."

