One young woman has opened up about how grateful she is to have a job at PEP Stores, landing her very first employment opportunity

The newly employed lady took to social media to post about how grateful she is to have a job and expressed excitement about her first day on the grind

Local netizens eagerly wished the lady well for her future endeavours and congratulated her on the gig

One lady was incredibly thankful to have obtained her very first job after a long struggle, posting about the big personal milestone on social media.

The young woman is grateful for her new job. Image: @Reaya22/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The young woman expressed her excitement about the new gig after landing a job at PEP Stores, with social media users noting how thrilled they were for her.

Twitter user, @Reaya22, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the accomplishment, with her post reading:

“Yes, God came through. I am starting my duty tomorrow. My first ever job. I’m so grateful after so much hunger and suffering. I got a job at PEP Stores.”

She then asked tweeps to help her raise funds to travel to work for the week:

“Please, I’m begging everyone to help me with a R200 for transport for this week only. I will have money on Friday.”

Here is the post and some of the best reactions from social media users who wished her well:

@ChueneBaby said:

“Congratulations, sis. You will find help.”

@Hendry20086637 remarked:

“God came through for you. Ask him.”

