Beautiful twin sisters who both conceived at the same time have given birth to cute baby boys, showing off their little ones online

The video of the babies was posted on TikTok, with the twins happily clutching their newborn baby boys

TikTok users who have all long awaited the good news, excitedly flooded the post with congratulatory comments

A video of twin sisters who gave birth within the same period has warmed hearts on TikTok.

The clip was posted by Naenaetinesofficial, with the good news exciting social media users.

The twin sisters had cute babies at the same time. Image: @naenaetinesofficial/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In the video, posted on 2 December, the twins were seen happily clutching their tiny baby boys.

Twin sisters pregnant from different men give birth

The twins explained that different men impregnated them after some followers wanted to know why they got heavy at the same time.

They also explained that they were two weeks apart and they didn't live in the same place.

Their fans on TikTok have long expected the birth of the babies since their pregnancy became public knowledge.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users to twins having baby boys

@Keyaria Jackson said:

"Twins cousin."

@desire_sexyeve wrote:

"Congratulations. Welcome to motherhood."

@rockcriedout commented:

"Also, girls, your skin is glowing. Both of you! Well done, mamas."

@FatiXGab noted:

"Congratulations, beautiful ladies!"

@Melissa Harwell loved the scene:

"Awww, congratulations, queens."

@user8367181502430 is wowed:

"Congratulations on both of your babies. They are so handsome."

@Mikala Collier admired:

"You both carried beautifully. Congratulations."

Video of beautiful 40-year-old mommy stunning netizens with youthful looks goes viral online

In another story, Briefly News also wrote about one 40-year-old mother who left social media users stunned by showing off her glamorous looks.

Posting a video on TikTok, the babe illustrated how many people expect someone who is in her age group to look and dress.

Thereafter, the hun showed off her actual style, flaunting her hourglass figure, stunning tresses, and gorgeous outfit.

She forced social media users to re-evaluate many of their prejudices and helped them understand that older women can be moms and have healthy children.

Source: Legit.ng