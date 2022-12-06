A hard-working lady has surprised social media peeps by flaunting the transformation of her one-roomed house

The lady revealed that she had been squatting with friends for years until she was able to raise money for rent

In an emotional video, she expressed gratitude to God while showing off the previous and current look of the place, giving her small space a burst of freshness and colour

A lady on TikTok has expressed gratitude to God after renting a small space she could call her own.

In an emotional video, the woman recounted how she had been squatting with friends for years because she lacked the money to rent a house.

The woman gratefully celebrated renting a home after years of squatting. Image: @cute_diamond4/TikTok.

Fortunately, the woman was finally able to rent a one-roomed space and showed off the initial look of the house in a video online.

The end part of the video displayed the transformation of the place after she designed and transformed the space, making it super colourful and homely.

The video, shared by TikTok user, cute_diamond4, had social media peeps impressed, leaving her kind messages in the comment section:

@adetunji_omo_adedijo said:

"I like the fact that you appreciate the little you have."

@dehanna_ commented:

"I'm happy for you. The next big thing will be building your own house. More grace."

@perpetual561 reacted:

"Wow, even though it's a single room, it is spotless."

@macsteve added:

"Congratulations. That's what I am also praying and hoping for."

@yakubujoy remarked:

"God bless you, dear. Some people talking here don't even have a house or know what it is like to pay rent."

Watch the video below:

