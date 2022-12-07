A young man put a smile on his dear mother's face by getting her a flat-screen television

The overjoyed woman broke into a celebratory dance before her son as he unboxed the television at home

Social media users gushed over the woman's heartwarming reaction, describing mothers as generally appreciative

A loving mom showed gratitude to her son in a beautiful way after he presented her with a television.

In a lovely TikTok video, she could be seen dancing happily while her son was unboxing the TV.

As he lifted the thoughtful gift, she collected and hugged the device like she was holding a newborn baby. Her joy knew no bounds.

After delicately holding on to the flat-screen television for a few seconds, she gave her son a grateful hug.

The manner in which she reacted to the gift got netizens emotional. The clip was posted by Provost Thompson and had peeps in their feels.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users were impressed with the man's gift to his mom and her appreciative dance.

Here are some of the best online reactions:

Amanda Carlos6595 noted:

"I want to buy [a TV] for my mom too. So sad that I don't have the power."

officialJay commented:

"Mothers are always appreciative of everything, no matter how small. Her dance moves said a whole lot."

Samuel Chiemeligo remarked:

"Mama, I know I have been gone for 10 years now, but I am coming to bring you happiness."

DONNIE added:

"You give your mom a small gift, and look how appreciative she is. I'd rather have this than a girl."

Mamalee said:

"Aww, the most priceless gift we have is our mothers. May God bless them."

