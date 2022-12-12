Addah Doebele, a single mother of seven children, who grew up believing that she was ugly, has shared how she finally found love

The woman said that she grew up with her mother after they were abandoned by her father

She was taken advantage of by a man at age 15, left her first marriage with three kids at the age of 22 and then entered another one

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Putting naysayers to shame, a single mother of seven kids found love with a man who adored her and treated her with love and kindness.

Addah Doebele from Kenya began hustling from age 12 to support her mother who struggled to make ends meet since her father walked out on them.

Addah Doebele was used to being told that she was ugly. Image: Afrimax/YouTube.

Source: UGC

Speaking with Afrimax, Addah said she grew up believing she was the ugliest person on earth, thanks to verbal abuse suffered in her first and second marriages:

"Once in a while, I would accidentally look at the windows and I would see myself there and I would see a monster. A very ugly person looked back at me because I believed it in my mind."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Addah's first marriage started off badly

Addah revealed that she was violated by a man at the age of 15 and eventually became his third wife.

She also suffered verbal abuse from the man and his first wife. At the age of 22, she walked away with her three children.

According to her, the abuse became intense. Her estranged husband often told her that she was ugly.

Addah's second marriage was horrible too

The mother of three eventually settled down with a young man who soon began abusing her too.

He also told her that she was ugly and that no man would marry her.

Their marriage produced four kids. The mother of seven said she eventually walked away from the marriage as well.

Years later, in 2011, she found love on a dating site with a rich white man. He not only proposed to her but married her. He would later pass away after 10 years of marriage.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to the mom's love story

Rosalind Pinder said:

"What a beautiful testimony. Sadly, she had to live her young life with such hardship. God always has a plan."

Sally Asantewaa added:

"Wow, such a beautiful testimony. May God continue to bless you and everyone reading this. Thank you, Father."

Marva Sampson reacted:

"She is not ugly. She is a great lady. May the good Lord continue to bless and keep her and her family safe."

Man proposes to wife after having 5 children with her

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man had proposed to his wife after having five children with her.

In a viral video, the man, who identified himself as Prophet Elijah, knelt down as his partner entered their room. The proposal was a surprise for her as she never expected such a thing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng