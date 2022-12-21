A lady who sells mangoes took some time to have fun as she danced and beautifully moved her waist in public

Standing in front of her mangoes, the lady jived her heart out in the video posted online

TikTok users lost it over the clip and many of them rushed to the comment section to profess their undying love for her

A lady who sells mangoes has given netizens some joy as she danced beautifully without a care in the world.

The happy woman posted a dance video on TikTok and it went viral, with online peeps enjoying her killer moves.

The lady danced and whined waist in joy. Image: @bellanugloze/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In the short clip, which she recorded in her mango shop, the lady looked like she was contented with life and happy to enjoy the day.

Video of a mango seller dancing goes viral

The mango seller, whose name is Bellanugloze on TikTok, danced very smoothly without exerting much energy.

Occasionally during her dance, Bellanugloze placed her right hand on her chest to punctuate her joy.

TikTok users who came across the video went to the comment section to profess their undying love for her. Some peeps even complimented her work ethic.

Quite a few of her fans also asked where she was located so that they could find her and buy mangoes.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers loved the mango seller's dance moves:

@Dramani said:

"Wow, so beautiful."

@BlackHeart1 commented:

"Got the moves and beauty, queen."

@olatunjifolorunsh noted:

"I love your spirit! Enjoy your life and be proud of yourself."

@kamonou Rodrigue wrote:

"Keep the joy and the freedom."

@georgenjoroge635 inquired:

"Where do you sell? I will come over and buy."

@Just one wants to support her business:

"I want to buy a mango."

@Sabo commended her:

"I love your frankness. If it were the so-called babes of nowadays, they would not be bold enough to show their businesses."

Orange seller dances in public

