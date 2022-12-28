One young girl won't soon forget her 2022 Christmas celebration after her mother made the day super special for her

The 16-year-old's doting parent surprised her with a new car as a Christmas gift and presented the girl with the key in a parcel

In a heartwarming video, the teenager screamed in surprise as she stepped out to see the brand-new whip

A teenage girl became the youngest car owner in town after her mother bought her a new whip for Christmas.

In a heartwarming TikTok video, the young woman was seated in the house with family members when a parcel was handed to her.

The loving mom surprised her daughter with a car Image: @chamatheaerialist/TikTok.

She unwrapped it to see that it contained a car key. The young woman looked so excited that she rushed outside after grabbing her jacket, wading in the snow as she eagerly walked towards the whip.

The 16-year-old then screamed as she walked to the car and entered it. The overwhelmed kid then covered her face with her palms and went on to ignite the engine.

The video was posted by her mom, whose name is chamatheaerialist on TikTok.

Watch the sweet clip below:

Social media reactions to mom's generous gift to teenage daughter

Stephie said:

"She appreciates it so much that she took off her shoes outside before getting in the car. I love this."

Jayy added:

"I wish I had parents who did this, but I'm still grateful for whatever I get on Christmas."

Marissa Anderson473 reacted:

"She's adorable and I'm sure so well deserved. In love with the fact that no one had to tell her to put on a jacket! It's cold!"

Vonte & KT admired the girl's attitude:

"She’s definitely grateful and she’s going to take care of her car. Look how she kicked her slides off."

