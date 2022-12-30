A beautiful old woman sweetly deciding to apply makeup on her face has sparked reactions online

The elderly lady was seen looking into a mirror and using pink lipstick after which she smiled brightly and giggled

Young people have commented on the video and remarked on how pretty the woman was despite her age

TikTok users are reacting to a video of an old woman who used lipstick and admired herself sweetly in a mirror.

The lovely lady was seen applying pink lipstick and laughing after admiring her face in a small mirror.

The elderly woman laughed after having a look at herself with the lipstick on. Image: @user7944315104813/TikTok.

In the clip, which was posted by TikTok user, Destiny, the elderly lady carefully applied the lipstick on her lips and after reviewing her new look in the mirror, she smiled.

Video of an old woman applying makeup sparks reactions

The elder looked like she had no cares in the world, with her lovely, contagious smile.

Her jovial laugh in the video seemed to have reminded young people that they would not remain young forever.

Young folks who came across the clip took to the comment section to remark on how beautiful the woman was despite her old age.

Watch the video below:

Here are some reactions from TikTok users to the old woman applying makeup:

@user3978841888959 said:

"Lesson learned."

@user6128309295363 commented:

"The spirit is willing but the flesh is not."

@Laila added:

"Her heart is young."

@akirordina002@gmail.com wrote:

"In Uganda, I don't know how to explain."

@maryan reacted:

"Beautiful, grandma."

@Ed.w.a.r.d.ug remarked:

"That's where we are going. Let's respect age."

@user9021126715884 commented:

"Queen of the queens."

Nigerian woman clocks 125 years, marks birthday

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian woman marked her 125th birthday anniversary in Delta state.

In a video that trended on TikTok, the woman was said to be the oldest person in her entire community.

In the clip, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren rallied around her sweetly.

Many Nigerians who saw the video were surprised that someone born in 1897 would still be alive in 2022, with many peeps wishing her well.

