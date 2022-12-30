A thoughtful groom made his bride's wedding day even more memorable with a thoughtful surprise

Much to her excitement, the loving gent bought his wife a brand-new car, which was parked at their traditional wedding venue

The bride was overwhelmed with emotion as she got into her new ride while people celebrated with her

A Nigerian man surprised his beautiful bride with a new car at their traditional wedding ceremony.

In a heartwarming video, shared by the master of ceremonies of the occasion on TikTok, the car, which was decorated with ribbons and balloons, was parked at the wedding venue.

The bride was excited by her new ride. Image: @comedian_apostle/TikTok.

The video was posted by TikTok user, comedian_apostle and showed the couple looking fly in traditional attire before it was announced that the groom had a surprise for his lovely wife.

The stunner screamed when she saw the car and was hugged by well-wishers and friends as they celebrated with her.

The bride checked out the whip while the groom looked pleased with himself.

According to the MC, the bride broke down in tears after being surprised by her hubby.

Watch the video below:

Social media users wished the lovely couple well in their marriage:

chinyereifeoma176 said:

"I tap this blessings in Jesus name, amen. Congratulations, dear."

"The beauty of it is she’s appreciative. Massive congratulations."

Nenyenwa45 wrote:

"Congratulations and may mine happen soon, amen."

user4908884481012 commented:

"Congratulations to you. God almighty, please remember me."

Bride gifts groom a yacht on wedding day

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a bride gifted her groom a yacht on their wedding day.

In a short video capturing the beautiful moment on Instagram, the bride made the announcement while they were joined in holy matrimony.

She received the microphone and made the surprising announcement that sent guests into a frenzy.

According to the bride, she sought to give the groom something he didn't have, and after doing some research, she discovered he didn't own a yacht.

She also hinged her gesture as appreciation to the groom for giving her the most beautiful wedding.

Source: Legit.ng