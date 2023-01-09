A relationship between a couple is hanging by a thread after a man asked his fiancé to chip in for a ring that is over R100k

The man had planned to get engaged to his beautiful fiancé and all was going well until he mentioned she should cover half the cost

The two have been sharing all the costs in their relationship down to the small items like bottled water

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A woman was left stunned when her fiancé demanded she helps pay for an expensive engagement ring that costs about R100k.

A couple getting engaged. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Engagement cost over R100 000

The man's plan for engagement started off well and the lady was enjoying them until he said she should chip in for the ring.

"It took me very long to pick out a diamond ring. It's R111 104 , don't worry, you can take your time transferring half the amount to me," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When she questioned the need to do so, he said:

"Marriage is between two of us, shouldn't we share the costs?"

The woman found it difficult to accept his reasoning and aired her grievances online, revealing that they'd been dating for four years and always shared expenses, including small purchases like bottled water.

Suggested she pays half the amount

So far, the woman had no problem with the way her fiancé spent his money, however, his suggestion that she pay for her half of the diamond ring shocked her because she thought it should be a gift.

Many netizens agreed with her and some outrightly suggested that she should just dump him.

"Men who can't afford to spend money on you really don't want you in the first place," a netizen snapped.

Another said:

"From now on, you only brush the right half of the toilet and let him brush the left half."

The woman later revealed that their relationship has since deteriorated because of the incident and she has never worn the ring. It "would be difficult" if she had to spend the rest of her life this way, said the woman.

The two will now have to talk about how they spend money.

Experiences with stingy men

Last year, women took to Facebook to express their disappointment in men who visited their houses empty-handed in the name of making love with them.

A Facebook user identified as Mamake Bobo ignited the debate after sharing a DM from a woman who had disgraced such men.

Many women supported the opinion stating that a man should carry some goodies when going for a sleepover at a woman's place, while others were opposed to inviting a man for a sleepover.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke