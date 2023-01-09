A man has been praised and dubbed a good husband because of the way he supported his wife, who was in labour with their child

In a short video posted online, the gent could be seen on the hospital floor waiting for his wife to deliver their baby

The sweet clip has since gone viral with peeps commending the guy for supporting his partner throughout the painful experience

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

TikTok users are praising a man for the way he supported his wife when she entered the labour ward.

In the video, posted by Badmus Cutie, the man was with his wife at every moment until she gave birth to their baby.

The man slept on the hospital floor as his wife prepared to deliver their baby. Image: @badmuscutie/TikTok.

Source: UGC

As the labour pains ensued, the guy held his wife in total support and never left her side.

Video of a man with his wife in the labour room impresses peeps

In fact, it got to a point where the man slept on the floor inside the hospital using his slippers as a pillow as he waited for his wife to deliver.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The clip ended with the happy father finally holding the baby in his arms, looking as proud as ever.

The guy has been described as a good husband by many people who have seen the TikTok clip.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users commended the dad for supporting his wife throughout the labour:

@divine frank said:

"Congratulations to her. Safe delivery to every expectant mother."

@bunmieniola858 commented:

"Congratulations. It is not an easy task at all. Kudos to all mothers in the world."

@akinsolamariamayobami wrote:

"And God bless your husband. He is a good man."

@sdat1205 reacted:

"Congratulations, dear. Labour pain is not easy! I was just behaving anyhow."

@azeezmariam70 noted:

"God bless your husband. He is a good man."

Woman posts video to show how pregnancy changed her

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a woman shared a video to show how her body changed during pregnancy.

The clip illustrated that the woman became unrecognisable as her body went through various stages of gestation.

Many people who saw the video wondered why women have swollen noses when expecting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng