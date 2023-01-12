A gorgeous bride who adorned different elegant dresses to her wedding is trending after her captivating videos surfaced on the internet

She was filmed in several clips, either showing off her hourglass figure and dancing alone, or vibing with her husband

Briefly News has compiled clips of the bride flexing her wardrobe choices, curvy stature, and dance moves

A gorgeous bride, who grabbed attention at her wedding with her hourglass figure, is trending after her sensational videos surfaced on the internet.

Photos of a trending curvy bride. Image: dj_pho/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The pretty bride adorned more than two gorgeous outfits to her engagement and wedding reception, but it was her curvy stature and adorable personality that caught the attention of netizens.

The beauty rocked a dress with glittering stones and paired her husband's look with another fitting dress that made her hips look ravishing.

The bride also sported another sleeveless dress, looking like a princess for her prince charming at their wedding.

The couple's ceremony was enjoyed without a glitch, as the bride was spotted gleefully showing off her dance moves on the dance floor.

Briefly News has compiled five videos of the beautiful bride showing off her elegant looks, sartorial choices, and dance moves below:

1. Gorgeous bride in an elegant straight dress glitters at her traditional wedding:

3. Happy bride shows off her classy outfit at her wedding reception:

4. Bride rocks another graceful straight dress at her gorgeous wedding:

5. Aside from dancing, the bride showed she can take on the role of the disc jockey (DJ) at her wedding reception:

