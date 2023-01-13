A young Ghanaian lady called Ernestina Mensah has fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a doctor

This came 10 years after she worked as a community health nurse with a big ambition

She spent four years pursuing the Physician Assistant program after which she went ahead to study medicine

Ernestina Mensah, a determined Ghanaian lady has inspired many people online, specifically on LinkedIn with her extraordinary journey to becoming a medical doctor.

According to Ernestina's good friend, Afia Drah who shared the story on her profile, Ernestina found a way to go from being a community health nurse to a medical doctor.

Afia Drah revealed that Ernestina, after becoming a community health officer, decided not to settle there like most of her colleagues but applied for a Physician Assistant program.

Afia Drah, a Ghanaian physician assistant who became a doctor Photo credit: Afia Drah via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In 2016, the determined young lady graduated from Central University with her bachelor's degree, which was a four-year program.

She also decided not to stop there. Now, Ernestina Mensah has successfully become a doctor as her graduation photos have been shared.

Ghanaians celebrate with Dr Ernestina Mensah

Dr. Monalisa Annenu said:

You should see my goosebumps as I read this, thanks for sharing. It is not always the numbers, the story may just be inspiring only one person, but it serves its purpose.

Rita De-Graft commented:

Inspiring. I trained as a Community Health Nurse in 1983 and have come a long way since. I can identify with her story. I would love to have a conversation with her on my YouTube channel.

Source: YEN.com.gh