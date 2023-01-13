A young formerly married lady has admitted that she made a big mistake by getting hitched when she was not ready to do so

In an interview broadcasted on SVTV Africa, Patricia Wiafe Ababio said she felt pressured to marry after hearing that her ex-boyfriend had tied the knot

Patricia is now divorced and says her failed marriage has taught her valuable lessons that will guide her forever

A young lady has confessed that she was naïve when she walked down the altar to say “I do” and regrets making the decision.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Patricia Wiafe Ababio, who is now a divorcee, said she rushed into her failed marriage in a bid to spite her ex-boyfriend.

The young lady said she was naïve when she married. Image: @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

The divorcee noted that she got married in 2015 because she wanted to prove to her ex that she was, indeed, marriage material and did not lack suitors:

“The biggest mistake I made was rushing into marriage after hearing my ex got married that year. I would say both my former husband and I were naïve.”

Societal pressure played a role in the woman getting married

Patricia added that societal pressures did not help matters:

“I was still at university when I got married. My friends from school, church and even relatives were all getting married. I met the guy in May 2015 and we married in December 2015."

Patricia said her unsuccessful marriage taught her valuable lessons about trying to impress people.

Check out the YouTube video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh