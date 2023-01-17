A young and creative lady has posted videos online showing how she upcycles materials and turns them into beautiful dresses

For the first outfit, the babe used old newspaper to create a piece perfect for a runway

Many who saw how she was able to intertwine the materials into beautiful dresses were amazed by her thought processes

A young lady has got many people talking after posting videos showing how she was able to use old newspapers and nylon bags to sew pretty gowns.

In her first video, the young lady turned old newspapers into a shapely dress. She said the outfit was meant for a client.

Many people wondered how she was able to put everything together with newspaper and nylon bags. Image: @lary_shantel/TikTok.

The lady makes gowns from paper and various other materials

In one of the videos, posted by TikTok user, lary_shantel, the sis rocked the gown she made from newspaper after showing netizens how she made the item.

In another clip, the lady upcycled nylon materials and made a fashionable outfit out of it. Many agreed that the woman was super creative.

Watch her first video below:

Watch the second video below:

At the time of writing this report, both videos have garnered many reactions from peeps. Below are some of the top comments:

oluwafikayomi Falana asked:

"Where do you keep all your clothes?"

oladara said:

"Please just tell me you know how to sew and that you are a fashion designer."

queenfavecollectibles inquired:

"Can I get this for my birthday photoshoot on Saturday? I followed you because of your amazing talent."

Uju wrote:

"You are too creative. You deserve a follow."

official_vicky06vee commented:

"I want you to make something for me. I want to use it for a pageant."

valereafaa noted:

"Imagine everyone dressed like this."

