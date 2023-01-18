Elon Musk took drastic measures to cut down Twitter costs after he acquired the giant social media firm for a whopping $44 billion

The company has reportedly been struggling to pay rent for its San Francisco office three months after Musk's takeover

Twitter resorted to auctioning its office equipment and machines including espresso machines, fridges, kegerators, and computers, among others

Elon Musk has reportedly resorted to auctioning Twitter office equipment and kitchenware as the company struggles to pay rent.

Elon Musk appears in deep thought. Image: Getty Images.

This came after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO acquired the social media giant for a whopping $44 billion.

Twitter items on sale

Musk took drastic measures to cut Twitter costs as most companies stopped advertising on the social media platform.

According to CNBC, Heritage Global Partners, a company conducting an auction for Twitter, listed for bid computers and oversized neon displays for the company’s logo.

Other items include kitchen supplies, encompassing a rotisserie cooker, multiple refrigerators, pizza ovens, espresso machines, and kegerators.

On Monday, 17 January, the neon electrical sign displaying Twitter's logo received a bid of $17,500.

Landlord sues Twitter for late rent payment

The items are auctioned from the San Francisco office three months after Musk's takeover.

Briefly News previously wrote about the commercial building owner who sued the company for failing to pay its rent on time.

Documents presented in the California Superior Court showed Twitter defaulted on $136,260 rent for its San Francisco office.

The landlord had given Twitter a notice to settle the arrears on 16 December 2022, but the company failed to settle the dues on time.

Musk planned to renegotiate rental lease agreements or opt out of some if they did not play by his rules.

Musk's measures to cut Twitter's cost

In another story, Briefly News previously wrote that in early January 2023, Musk directed workers at Twitter's Asia headquarters in Singapore to start working from home.

The company sent an email to the staff on Wednesday, 11 January, telling them to vacate the office.

Twitter said it reassigned the staff as remote workers in its internal systems until further communication.

