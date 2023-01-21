A 39-year-old Ghanaian mom who gave birth to quintuplets (five babies), has received over GH¢30,000 (around R41 000), and other useful items

Lydia Nyanful, a 39-year-old Ghanaian mom who gave birth to quintuplets (five babies) in a private hospital, has received over GH¢30,000 (about R41 000) and other useful items from kind donors.

The mommy was blessed with five healthy babies. Image: Etwereso Hemaa Official.

Source: Facebook

The new mother had earlier disclosed that she delivered three cute boys and two lovely girls and appealed for financial assistance to pay her hospital bills and cater to her babies.

Mother appeals for help

In a Twitter video, posted by @KobbyKyei_, the loving mommy asked for assistance to settle some bills that needed tending to:

''I want to appeal to people to help me settle my hospital bills.

"I had three boys and two girls. It took nine years before I took seed. The procedure was painful, but God favoured me."

Here is the video:

Etwereso Hemaa presents cash to parents of babies

Ghanaian philanthropist, Etwereso Hemaa Official, known in real life as Freda Oppong, in a live video at the hospital, disclosed that the babies were born pre-term.

The kind woman said the hospital asked the parents of the quintuplets to deposit GH¢5,000 (around R7000) for each baby and appealed to her fans and followers on social media to support the mom with donations.

In a subsequent video on Facebook, the philanthropist presented cash and a truck full of useful items from donors to the parents at the hospital.

The kind gesture has warmed the hearts of netizens, with many praising Etwereso Hemaa Official and the benefactors.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the footage of mom receiving assistance

Obaa Tina commented:

"May God bless you, madam. May you never lack anything. God bless your donors as well."

Francis Kennedy Ocloo posted:

"Awesome."

Agatha Mensah commented:

"God bless you, my dear. Good health and long life."

Rashida Kuwornu reacted:

"More blessings on you for the great work you're doing. Keep it up."

Forgive Ashiabi remarked:

"God bless you, dear for availing yourself for humanity."

Nana Kwame Owusu Bempah said:

"You are, indeed, a queen."

Amasweetie Aidoo shared:

"May the good Lord richly bless you, madam."

Diane Afya Nketiah exclaimed:

"We thank God for the lives of these beautiful little ones. May God richly bless you too."

