South Sudan's first female commercial pilot, Aluel Bol, has earned another feather in her cap and is now a full captain at Delta Air Lines in the US

Aluel boasts a whole nation of great people standing with her in solidarity

Her followers and countrymen have congratulated her in droves for a job well done

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Aluel Bol, South Sudan's first female commercial pilot, is now a captain at Delta Air Lines in the United States.

South Sudan's first female pilot, Aluel Bol. Image: Adhieu Majok.

Source: UGC

According to a post by TTD America's Transportation Unions, Aluel previously made history as the first South Sudanese woman to become an airline pilot:

"Today, she keeps our country moving by safely transporting passengers on Delta."

Now, the strong woman has made history again as the first female commercial pilot from South Sudan to become a captain.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Aluel was honoured in a Tweet by Adhieu Majok, which read:

"South Sudan’s first woman commercial pilot, Aluel Bol, just gained her captain’s wings with Delta. Congratulations!"

Netizens express pride in the female pilot and her win

Social media users were highly impressed by the pilot and her milestone. Tweeps commented on Adhieu's post and complimented the captain:

Teddy Warria said:

"I hope she gets to meet Captain Irene Koki for more inspiration."

Mari added:

"Congratulations! Love to see Sudanese women in aviation!"

John Mayen wrote:

"Congrats, sis. We need more of you to progress."

Busiri Julius Korsuk reacted:

"Thanks for charting the way for many young girls out there."

Rwesher'engwe Ssabahitsi remarked:

"Africa has an unimaginable capacity to deliver at the highest stage. We need to break the ceiling for that much-needed opportunity. We are unstoppable. Fly Bol."

Chuol Tap commented:

"Congratulations to her; ladies are strong."

Sisi wished her well:

"Congratulations, and all the best!"

Here is the tweet:

Blade Nzimande honours 1st black female SAA pilots who made history by operating commercial flight

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about Dr Blade Nzimande, South African Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation, who expressed pride in two female pilots who made history

Captain Annabel Vundla and First Officer, Refilwe Moreetsi, became the first black females to command a commercial flight with South African Airways (SAA).

Dr Nzimande honoured the ladies in a LinkedIn post, with netizens applauding them for conquering the male-dominated sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke