A young Nigerian nurse has sparked mixed reactions on social media with a video of her dancing in her uniform

After showing her legwork, many men admired her and wished they were patients at the hospital where she works

TikTokers who felt she had too much time on her hands wondered if she abandoned work to make the video

A beautiful Nigerian nurse, @dancingnurse_, got many people admiring how good she looked in her work uniform while she danced enthusiastically.

In a clip that has gone viral, the nurse made some impressive leg work that showed she is an expert when it comes to dancing.

The nurse's dance video showed she's a hot stepper. Photo source: TikTok/@dancingnurse

Source: UGC

Pretty nurse with cool dance moves while in uniform

Her colleague who was beside her could not keep up. She was amazed at the lady's energy. For her final step, she made a sudden movement to touch her toes.

Many men flooded her comment section saying they would not mind being admitted to her hospital.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video gathered more than 100 comments with over 30,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

suzzy said:

"Abeg tell her say make she con give me my last injection I dey go house."

Kimberly said:

"Dis nurse dancing looks like goddyflo o."

Clara Lopez318 said:

"Nurse wey Dey wear Nike na the only thing I see."

gabriellaskota said:

"I know my health be in good hands."

omodano said:

"Com and take care of me abeg."

Vandora_chi said:

"Please do not allow this nurses attend to you ooo."

Sammy_dre said:

"So you carry me for ward con dey dance outside."

Shatel179 said:

"Nurse done turn to something else ooo."

mama said:

"Abeg which hopital be this? Please make dem transfer me, come there."

ifastar08 said:

"Another banger. I beg which day you go cm give me injections Lil this."

Source: Legit.ng