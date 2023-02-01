A woman identified as Deshai Fudd from Atlanta, Georgia in the USA started feeling contractions one morning

When the pregnant woman's husband, Loston, returned from work, they decided to go to the hospital

However, within 10 minutes of driving, Deshai's waters broke and she gave birth in the passenger's seat of the vehicle

Deshai and Loton Fudd (l), while (r) is the baby born inside the car. Photo: The post.

Recounting the chain of events, the now mom-of-three told Fox 5 News:

"I was like, 'oh my gosh, my water just broke' . Then something exploded in my pants. A second later, she was in my pants. I didn't even have time to have an emotion. It was just total shock."

While trying to speed up the drive to the hospital, Loston frantically flagged down a police car so it could put its lights on and fast-track them through the traffic.

While they were making their way to the hospital, Deshai said she made sure that her baby was warm and breathing.

She explained:

"She didn't cry, so we were concerned until I felt her move. My husband was yelling and asking if she was okay and asking what he should do.

"I told him to keep driving and get us to the hospital! I was panicking at first but I just wanted to reassure my husband that she was okay and to just keep driving so we could get to the hospital as soon as possible."

When they got to the hospital, the new parents were received like heroes by the medical staff.

