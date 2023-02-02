A little girl named Boluwatife Semilore, who does not like going out to play during break time told her teacher she lost her parents

During one interval, Semilore asked her educator to guide her on how she could solve mathematics questions

Many people who watched the student's video said that they hoped that the little girl would get the help she needed to succeed

A kind teacher shared a video of one of her students who always stays back during break time to read instead of going out to play.

After the pupil's video trended, many people wanted to know what could be wrong with her.

Boluwatife Semilore stays in class when others go out to play. Image: @chiibabyy/TikTok.

Little girl stays inside while the other kids play

In another clip, posted by TikTok user, @chiibabyy who is the little girl's class teacher, the kid once again noted that she would not go out to play during break time, looking sad as the other kids enjoyed themselves.

The teacher, who is also a corps member, revealed Semilore told her she lost both of her parents. The teacher wants to help the kid.

Showing how focused she is with her books, the kid asked for the teacher's guidance to solve some mathematics questions.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to girl staying indoors during break time at school

TikTokkers tried to make sense of why the young girl wanted to stay by herself during breaks.

Below are some of the reactions:

IamStellasmile said:

"I feel like she’s new to this environment."

Nella_rsa added:

"She needs a friend."

Cynthia Onyinyechi asked:

"Where is she based?"

adebanjooritoke@gmai noted:

"My biggest fear as a mother. God, please don't let me die an untimely death, for the sake of my kids."

TheeChosenOne wrote:

"Dear Lord, please protect her at all costs. Give her strength and everything she needs."

Elizar said:

"When others are going home to get sweet hugs and smiles, she doesn't have one."

