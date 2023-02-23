A Nigerian lady, whose four-year-old nephew just got a phone, shared how her WhatsApp was filled with messages from him

The nephew sent many audio messages in seconds to ask how she was and why she did not respond to him

Many people who watched a video of the messages found it funny that the boy even requested airtime

A Nigerian lady has shared a video that captured how her nephew, who just got a smartphone, had been disturbing her on WhatsApp.

A video of her WhatsApp she shared showed many audio messages the boy bombarded her with.

Boy in WhatsApp conversation with aunty

In his first set of messages, the nephew asked her how she had been doing. In another audio message, he wondered why the lady had not been online to reply to him.

A last set of his audio messages had him asking the lady to send him airtime. The lady was tired of all his pestering. Many said they would have blocked him if they were his aunty.

Watch the video, posted by @efebenedicta, below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to the clip below:

Mideprints said:

"This is literally my little brother. This boy carries my phone, goes to WhatsApp and tells my friend 'I love you' in baby talk."

ladyq237 commented:

"If you send him airtime, he will tire."

user7061297257521 noted:

"I would just go and block him on WhatsApp"

AbikeShugaa reacted:

"You are just getting started. I wonder who is teaching them."

mountainracheal added:

"The card part? Even telling you the network. I love him already."

