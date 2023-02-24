A Nigerian lady who is physically challenged has finally graduated from the University of Port Harcourt

To celebrate the outstanding achievement, the lady took to the dance floor to show off her beautiful moves

The video has gone viral and generated congratulatory messages from her fans who have seen it

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for a physically challenged lady who just graduated from university.

In a video she posted on Instagram and TikTok, the lady, @cindy_chilaka, danced happily to celebrate the remarkable feat.

The lady danced to celebrate her graduation from UNIPORT. Image: @cindy_chilaka/Instagram.

The lady with only one leg uses crutches to walk, which makes her story very inspiring.

Beautiful lady dances to celebrate graduation from UNIPORT

Shortly after finishing her last paper at the University of Port Harcourt, Cindy dropped her crutches and danced.

Dressed in a white polo and black trouser, the video showed her dancing in public in a way that attracted attention.

On her polo, there were many inscriptions, one of which read, 'what God cannot do does not exist'.

Some of her fellow graduates joined her to dance and show off their happiness.

The video has attracted many congratulatory messages for Cindy as people described her as an inspiration to many.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@debbie_001e said:

"Congratulations, darling. A friend of mine posted your picture on her status and I was really challenged. Indeed, you are blessed beyond human imagination. More wins, dearie."

@chika__emmanuel commented:

"I'm so proud of you. Congratulations, my darling sister. Greater heights. You're beautiful."

@iam_linchpin reacted:

"I’m proud of you."

@_c.henry noted:

"Congrats, dear. So proud of you. All thanks to God for everything."

@jubsyl4life reacted:

"Congratulations, beautiful lady. You wowed me with your smile and moves. May God open doors of favour to you dear."

