A Nigerian lady who relocated to America without letting her friends know about her migration plan made a video online

Now in the United States, the lady said her friends stopped talking to her because of her actions

Many Nigerians in her video's comment section said what the lady did to her friends was indeed bad

A young Nigerian lady made a short video about how her relationship with her friends broke down after she relocated to America.

She stated that her friends stopped talking to her because she migrated to the United States without telling them.

The lady added that they viewed her status on her birthday and did not wish her well.

The lady relocated abroad without informing her friends. Image: @baby_toria.

According to her, she did not inform them about her plans in case something went wrong with her relocation.

Netizens criticise lady who relocated without telling her friends

Many people took to the lady's comment section to share their opinions. They said what she did to her friends was unacceptable.

Those who reacted to her video said they would have done the same thing if they were her friends.

Watch her video, posted by @baby_toria_, below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to the clip below:

Chika Jennifer said:

"Besides, how do y’all make friends with people you can’t trust? That means you are not trustworthy either."

Chidubem wrote:

"I don't need friends who think I'm a witch."

Xx noted:

"In Nigeria, where I come from, you don’t tell anybody you’re traveling, not even your family members until you’ve gotten to where you’re going!"

Whummie reacted:

"If I were in their shoes too, I’d do the same."

Jem remarked:

"If you can’t tell your friend your traveling? Are they really your friends?"

