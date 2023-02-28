A video of a little girl and other kids dancing to Mavins' Wo Da Mo , among other songs, in the presence of adults stirred reactions online

People loved the way the kid sang along to the music playing from the DJ box as she put so much energy into her performance

The other kids also tried to get people's attention with their dance moves as party guests observed them

A short video of a kid dancing to a DJ playing Mavins' Wo Da Mo and other songs at a party had many TikTokkers praising her confidence.

Out of all the kids dancing in the clip shared by @itunustar, only a boy seemed to come close. He tried so hard to match the girl's energy.

The kid has got some great moves. Image: @itunustar

Source: UGC

Kid with TikTok moves

A person said that the girl must have learnt her moves from her mother who was probably a TikTokker.

Others said that the kid's energy somewhat got in her way of dancing well.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to the clip below:

Oyin Xoxo joked:

"That's me on lemon cloth."

Nina Patrick655 said:

"They won't enter inside by the DJ."

debbylove3777 remarked:

"She is a TikTokker."

Becca___x asked:

"Who taught the children these moves?"

Motunrayo wrote:

"Imagine! Look at how she is singing the song."

Constance noted:

"This was so me at the same age. I would do full performances on stage. I now see they even compete with me."

Expensive princess said:

"She must watch TikTok. Keep it up, kiddo."

Girl in hijab, other kids show off dance moves

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported on a video showing some schoolkids dancing to Omah Lay's Soso and Victony's Soweto songs.

In a clip shared by @bristlegh, a girl in hijab came out to dance to Soso with fast leg moves. Seconds into the performance, a kid softly pushed her aside as Soweto came on.

The second student danced with even greater energy. The kid in hijab joined her later, and they became a powerful team. Their peers were closely behind them as they danced and enjoyed their moves.

Source: Legit.ng