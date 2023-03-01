A lady showed what her skin looked like many years ago when she was bleaching it

In a viral TikTok video, the woman also showed what her skin looks like now that she had stopped bleaching

The black lady, who regretted bleaching her skin, advised women to shun the practice

Reactions have trailed the video of a woman who has shunned bleaching and returned to her normal skin colour.

The woman was questioned by her daughter, who saw her old pictures and noticed how fair her skin was.

The lady has shunned bleaching and returned to her skin colour. Photo credit: TikTok/@dengajith91.

In the video by @dengajith91, the child saw her mum's wedding picture and asked her why she bleached.

Woman regrets bleaching her skin

The mother responded that she regretted bleaching her skin when she was younger.

She said she abandoned the practice along the line and returned to her normal skin colour. She advised women to shun bleaching.

The video showed what she looked like in the past when she was still using bleaching cream. She looked fair in the old picture.

However, she has returned to her normal skin colour. The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users who have seen it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@1738488ahwu1816 said:

"You are lucky your colour came back and you didn’t get cancer some people are so lucky. I’m happy you love the beautiful pigmentation now."

@Siwa commented:

"You’re so beautiful."

@Aïcha Ali said:

"So much more beautiful. Melanin is rich."

@Gracieee.c said:

"You are absolutely breathtaking, pure beauty."

@Beverly adaeze reacted:

"My jaw dropped at the beauty. Wow!"

@Aniya said:

"So happy your colour came back, beautiful."

@Lily said:

"What a beautiful message."

@Kim Anei58 commented:

"Now this is what I love!!!!!!!! Love that beautiful skin..my kids and husband is South Sudanese and I love their skin."

