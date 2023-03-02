A brilliant girl who gained admission into St Roses Senior High School but could not afford basic educational supplies has received help

Nana Tea, a social media personality from Ghana, helped the needy girl raise GH¢14,000 and receive gifts

Adorable photos capturing the social media influencer, the girl, and her mother have surfaced online

A brilliant girl who gained admission into St Roses Senior High School but could not afford basic educational supplies due to financial constraints has received help.

The significant assistance came following an appeal for help by Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea.

Nana Tea's appeal gets results

In a Facebook post seen by Ghana's leading news site YEN.com.gh, Nana Tea said that ''after his Friday post, some good people inboxed and sent momo and items to support the girl. We had GHc14,000".

Needy BECE girl who gained admission into St Roses SHS gets GH¢14k.

Source: UGC

He also added:

''I sent the mom GH¢3000 in buying the things on the prospectus, and she did buy them. Yesterday after driving them to the school at Akwatia, I handed over GH¢11,000 to the mom.

We agreed that tomorrow, we will open a joint account for the girl with a seed capital of GH¢8000, and the mom will use GH¢3000gh to beef up her business,'' he shared on Facebook.

Nana Tea thanks donors

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the update, the social media influencer said they've catered for the girl's needs.

''I thank the donors who sent cash to help his cause. I thank everyone who supported this girl; your effort won't go to waste. What God cannot do does not exist. God came through for her,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

See the photos below:

Needy BECE girl gets GH¢14,000 thanks to Nana Tea.

Source: Facebook

BECE girl who gained admission into St Roses SHS needs help

Meanwhile, Ghana's leading news siteYEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant girl who received admission into St Roses Senior High School in Ghana struggled to afford essential educational resources due to financial constraints.

The girl, who earned impressive scores in the 2022 BECE, had been home since due to financial challenges.

In a Facebook post, Ghanaian social media celebrity Nana Tea said he sent the girl GH¢1,000 in donations.

