A lady and her mother have gone viral on TikTok after they posted their transformation video.

The video posted by @princesseericka6 showed the lady and her mother 20 years ago and now.

The photos showed the transformation of mother and daughter after 20 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@princesseericka6.

Source: UGC

In the 28 seconds video, the mother and daughter aimed to show how their lives have changed over the years.

The video showed two photos, one from the past and the second a recent one. The first photo shows the daughter sitting beside her mum when she was still very little. They both had very dark skin.

Things changed in the second photo. The lady and her mother now look very beautiful and wholly transformed physically.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some TikTok users expressed surprise at the new look of the mother and daughter.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Faith Pat said:

"The camera quality guysss and some children are using dark from small and their color becomes brighter as they grow!!! No be everything be bleaching."

@KOBBY_RIGHTEOUS commented:

"Why people talking about their light skin. Technology and money difference."

@adaobipreshwilson said:

"She is glowing not bleaching and the camera then looks somehow."

@Ada Anaedo reacted:

"Mum still has her smile…. na that smile she take get your papa."

@Darlene rose said:

"Who’s the mum biko I lost."

@teeclassic11 commented:

"Miracle no dey tire Jesus."

“I regret it”: Lady who bleached her skin years ago returns to her normal colour, video goes viral

In a related story, Breifly News reported that reactions trailed the video of a woman who has shunned bleaching and returned to her normal skin colour.

The woman was questioned by her daughter, who saw her old pictures and noticed how fair her skin was.

In the video by @dengajith91, the child saw her mum's wedding picture and asked her why she bleached.

Source: Legit.ng