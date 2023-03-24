A 20-year-old smart-thinking lady got many people's praises when she revealed she bought three bikes for her business

Showing off the keys of the bikes, the lady said that they would be used to make deliveries for people

The lady's family members celebrated with her as they were all around the motorcycles to check them out

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young lady, @magubhela_omuhle, who is just 20 years old, has gone on TikTok to show people how she is very intentional about her future.

In a short video that has gone viral, the lady posed with the three bikes she bought for her delivery business. She also showed off her certificate of business.

The lady's family members were happy with her achievement. Photo source: @magubhela_omuhle

Source: UGC

Lady shows off her new bikes

She prided herself as a 20-year-old with a fleet of three bikes to her name. Her mother kissed her cheek to show how proud she was.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At a point during the clip, the lady displayed the keys to the three bikes. Many people thronged her comment section to celebrate her.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1500 comments and more than 100,000 likes.

@francisfedrick said:

"Congratulations. I have 15 of them and I'm 23 I thought was alone kanti God protect n bless our hustle."

@Kabelo Wa Di Bendo said:

"Great investment, still better than owning a bolt car at this point, 3 bikes cost a fraction of a Car and maintenance is very cheap. Very good."

@thabangaubreynets said:

"Advice: Don't hire people with no id they going to take it or steal parts."

@stevovoo said:

"New generation they have to learn something from u sis congratulations."

@maNdosi said:

Congratulations nana, may God take from strength to strength."

@Lethu_RSA034 said:

"Me seeing this after buying an iPhone 13."

@Khanyah said:

"Job well done my angel... Where do you get the storage box, I'm struggling getting strong one."

@Gauwelo012 said:

"Kindly install tracker on those bikes and insure them cos mine was stolen by my driver and claimed he was robbed."

After being spiked, innovative lady designs helpful business, providing protective caps for drinks

In more related news, Briefly News reported that a creative young lady from Limpopo currently residing in Midrand, Gauteng has used the terrible experience of having her drink spiked to start an innovative business.

In March 2023, the 26-year-old started a business, cleverly called ‘Khapped’, that sells cap covers to be used on beverages.

Matokelo Notwane was honoured in a post by the Kasi Economy Twitter page, that applauded her innovation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng