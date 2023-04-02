A gorgeous young woman flexed with her stunning, mustard shack on social media, with the hun only recently moving into the space

The sis shared that she’d gone from living in an apartment to moving to a shack with her space clean-looking and undecorated

People loved how her crib looked and advised her on how to get the space feeling warm and homely inside

A stunning young lady shared that she’d only recently moved into shack after previously staying in a flat.

Boitumelo Makaring moved to a shack. Image: Boitumelo Makaring.

The beaut posted photos of the crib, which looked brand-new and undecorated, ready to be adorned with her personal style.

Facebook user, Boitumelo Makaring, posted her pics online, captioning the post:

“Just moved in from flat to mikhukhu.”

Here is a pic from the post:

SA peeps encourage the young lady who moved into a shack

Facebook users left Boitumelo kind comments on her post, with others making her feel good about the space.

Jonny Walker said:

“Add a bit of gypsum on the walls and ceiling to avoid heating during sunny days and cold during rainy or cooler days.”

Ayanda Sylvia added:

“You are owning now. Congrats.”

Jacky Mmadikhupe Dimati noted:

“Beautiful. At least you will save rent money and build your mansion when you are ready. Steps.”

Gilbert Chiwale remarked:

“Staying in a flat is not an achievement. Some people could have been landlords by now but are wasting their money paying for a flat just because of status. You have made the right decision. Congrats.”

Pearl Mononyane reacted:

“There's nothing wrong with downgrading. As long as you have a roof on top of your head and know where you're going from there.”

