A video of some ladies surgically getting their cheeks dimpled has gone viral on social media

The video captures the procedure known as dimpleplasty which involves fat removal around the cheek and the use of a suture

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about it

A recent video of ladies undergoing a cosmetic procedure called dimpleplasty has left netizens amused and intrigued.

Dimpleplasty, a growing trend in cosmetic surgery, involves creating artificial dimples on the cheeks to achieve a cute and youthful appearance.

Photos of the dimpleplasty procedure. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

The video, which has gone viral on social media, was shared by @mufasatundeednut. It showed women undergoing the procedure and capturing their reactions on camera.

While some viewers found it amusing and lighthearted, others raised questions about the increasing obsession with altering one's natural features for aesthetic purposes.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to ladies undergoing dimpleplasty

misshembe:

"What’s the reason??"

iamnasboi:

"Una go soon Dey produce una choice of girlfriend and boyfriend."

gylliananthonette:

"Everyday you guys keep letting God know that he made mistakes in your creation...Well done."

nnenna_blinks_:

"Never in a million years would I think Nigerians would copy this faux dimple trend. It can never be like the God given one. And to even think Dimples is a genetic defect."

wigs_et_al:

"Abeg when they start account balance enlargement surgery, make una give me update oo. Na that one I wan do."

veevyann_:

"Omo! God Thank you for giving me free."

datwarrigirl:

"Dimple is a genetic defect na."

