A young Johannesburg lady excitedly shared that she obtained a once-in-a-lifetime internship at a reputable company

The proud sis shared photos of her desk and seemed thrilled about the career progression and amazing win

People congratulated the young woman and noted how proud they were of her for the wonderful win

A hard-working Johannesburg woman is over the moon about bagging a wonderful job.

Nontobeko Hlatshwayo was thrilled about her internship. Image: Nontobeko Hlatshwayo/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The sis posted about the fantastic internship on LinkedIn and seemed thrilled about the accomplishment.

Nontobeko Hlatshwayo, who studied Quality Engineering at the University of Johannesburg, expressed how proud she felt in a post on LinkedIn, adding pictures from a day at work and her desk.

It certainly seemed like the young hun’s new company made her feel welcome.

Nontobeko captioned her post:

“I would love to announce that I have started my winter internship with L’ORÉAL South Africa. I am finally part of the L’ORÉAL team.

“Can we go straight to the lovely warm welcome I got from the team? The vibe is diverse, balanced, and fun in the office. On the first day, I received a goodie bag and a welcome letter.

“The human resources team was amazing at pulling off my induction day all the way to the CPD team I just joined. It has been wholesome. I’m looking forward to the experience and learning. I’m ready to make the most of it.”

People inspired by young lady who bagged internship

Many peeps were wowed by her win:

Ntokozo Baloyi said:

“I am so happy for you, Nontobeko Hlatshwayo. All the best with your internship. May this experience be an amazing one.”

Siphesihle Sindane wrote:

“Congratulations, Nontobeko.”

Koena Mojela added:

“Great news! Congratulations, Nontobeko. All the best with your internship.”

Vikelwa Zondani commented:

“Congratulations, Nontobeko. You’ll do great.”

