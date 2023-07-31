Tamia Thiwani from Cape Town decided to chart her unique path to make a difference and serve her country

She left university to embark on a life-changing journey to become a soldier, and now she's studying to become a military nursing student

Speaking to Briefly News, she explained that she aims to empower others and help motivate inspiring young women to embrace their true potential

Tamia Thiwani shares the empowering journey of her dream of becoming a military nurse. Images: Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

Tamia Thiwani is on a mission to empower others looking to pursue a career in the military.

Cape Town woman shares the journey of studying at the military

The young woman shared her inspiring journey of becoming a soldier and later pursuing her dream of nursing within the military. She hopes her story serves as a beacon of hope for young girls, motivating them to break barriers and achieve their aspirations.

"I decided to tell my story to empower girls my age. I want girls to experience how it feels to be independent and hold a position of power in our society. We need to understand that the military is not only there for males but for everyone, including females. There’s no field that society should associate with males only.

Military nursing student shares her journey of empowerment and inspiration for people wanting to enter the military. Images: Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

Thiwani aims to motivate others through her achievements in the field. She says:

I told my story mainly because I’m proud of my achievements. I live by a quote that says, “I didn’t come this far to become nothing”, and I wish every single young girl out there could understand the meaning of this quote and live by it."

She also wants women to know if you believe it, you can do it:

"I always tell girls who text me on Facebook and Instagram that if I could complete my Military Basic Training, why can’t they? Basic Training is not about your height or how fit you are, it’s about believing your truth, learning discipline and being able to work with your team."

The road leading to her entering the military camp

The young woman's journey began in 2021 when she studied to become a teacher at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Little did she know that destiny had something extraordinary in store for her.

" I’m doing the R171 Diploma in Nursing. I applied in 2021 while doing my first year of Bachelor of Education Senior Phase and FET, majoring in Mathematic Literacy and English FAL at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. I got assistance from my neighbour at the time, who was a cop. Just as I was about to enter my second year, I got a call. I was given a bus ticket from Cape Town to Pretoria to do my basic military training."

Becoming a soldier was never a part of her wildest dreams, yet Thiwani embraced the opportunity with open arms.

" I have never, not even in my wildest dreams, dreamt of becoming a soldier, but somehow it feels like it was destined for me to be where I am today because it feels so real, and I’m enjoying serving my country. I applied to the SA Military because of my love for nursing, and I saw an opportunity and went for it."

The military nursing student uses social media to spread awareness about her career choice. Images: Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

Military nursing student aims to empower, educate and inform

The 21-year-old uses her social media as a platform to inspire and empower others, and she encourages young girls to believe in themselves. As she pursues her R171 Diploma in Nursing, she inspires her peers and the youth of Mfuleni, Cape Town, who take pride in her achievements. Her unwavering determination and commitment serve as a testament to the limitless potential within each one of us.

