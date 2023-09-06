30-year-old virgin Angel Mlangeni took to TikTok to announce that she will be retiring from being a virgin

The South African woman shared a video of herself dancing and singing in her traditional attire, revealing that was ready to settle down

South Africans were impressed by Angel's self-discipline to remain pure in these modern times

A woman who has been saving herself for marriage shared that she will be retiring from being a virgin ambassador soon.

Source: Instagram

Proud virgin ambassador, Angel Mlangeni took to social media to share a video of herself claiming that she would be retiring soon as she is ready for marriage.

A video shows her shirtless and rocking her traditional attire as she sings and dances to a cultural song.

In the TikTok post, Angel revealed that she was a 30-year-old virgin who was sad to be retiring soon, adding cow and ring emojis to indicate marriage.

What is the significance of a young woman's virginity in African cultures?

According to a UKZN study, the significance of a young woman's virginity in African cultures varies from country to country and tribe to tribe. However, virginity is seen as a sign of purity, innocence, and honour in many cultures. It is believed that a woman who is not a virgin is not worthy of marriage or respect.

In some cultures, a woman's virginity is considered a family's honour. If a woman is not a virgin before marriage, it is seen as a reflection of her family's moral character. This can lead to shame and ostracism for the woman and her family.

South Africans impressed by the woman's self-discipline

Many netizens lauded the Angel on her ability to remain pure, considering the times we live in.

wendyxo_masotobe wrote:

"Silinde isimemo somshado❤️."

416mph Pro C asked:

"Nisekhona kanti?"

mvelase08 commented:

"Okuhle kodwa ngelosi engenamaphiko❤."

Noma replied:

"Abafana abanalo iqiniso."

ZamoMbeje wrote:

"Congrats ❤️kuhle ukuziphatha kahle."

thenextbigthing90 commented:

"Ingase resignation letter yakho uzoyishiya la ngakikm ."

Gogo: 'Being a virgin is the sweetest way of being sure I’m safe'

In another article, Briefly News reported that at 55 years old, Ngenzile Mngadi from Durban said she's happy to still be a virgin.

The bride-to-be, from Mkhizwana near Pinetown, was just one of the beautiful maidens who made their way to the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma last weekend.

