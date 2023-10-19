Award-winning cookbook author Neo Nontso shared six simple tips for creating and hosting the perfect Mzansi braai

Nontso also advises focusing on the meat, with no more than three sides, and cutting the meat into smaller chunks to help reduce food waste

Netizens were intrigued by Neo's viral video on TikTok, which shows her using a wood and charcoal method to create the perfect braai fire

More than just a barbecue, the braai is a national tradition. South Africans love nothing more than gathering around a braai with friends and family, enjoying the delicious grilled meats and each other's company.

Award-winning chef Neo Nontso reveals simple tips to make the most of your next braai. Image: @dinewithneo

Source: Instagram

According to Trafalgar, the most important part of a braai is the fire. Traditional braaiing uses local wood, while a modern-day braai uses charcoal instead, and both give the meat a distinct flavour.

Award-winning cookbook author and chef Neo Nontso spoke to Briefly News about how to create and host the perfect Mzansi braai with sixsimple tips.

1. Snacks go a long way

According to Neo, having snacks available for your guests while you are making the braai and prepping the food is very important.

"There's nothing worse than having hungry guests."

Mzansi's favourite braai snacks include:

Chips and dip

Cheese and biltong plate

Steak strips

Pâtés and slices of toasted bread

2. Get the most flavour out of your meat

Add flavour to your favourite cut of meat by soaking it in some yummy marinade.

"Before serving your braai meat, add some marinade to a hot pan and toss some meat into the marinade to give it extra flavour and a glossy finish," Neo shared.

What's for Dinner has great marinade recipes, but the basic recipe includes:

Herbs of your choice

Spices of your choice

Salt and pepper

An oil of your choice

An acid, like lemon juice, vinegar or yoghurt

3. Make sure the meat retains its heat

Neo's third tip is simple and can make or break your braai party.

"Never serve cold braai meat!"

Weber suggests keeping your braai's lid closed to retain a steady temperature. Move your meat to the side, off of the coals, if you want to keep it warm while braaing other meat.

4. Keep it meaty, but serve a salad or 2

For Neo, meat is the star of a braai. She does, however, suggest a few sides to compliment your dish.

"It’s a braai, let the focus be the meat. You can get away with having only three sides, just make sure you make enough to fill up the plate," Neo advised.

Great sides include:

Salads

Breads

Grilled vegetables

Pap and relish

5. Make the most of your meat

Neo says that cutting your meat into smaller chunks before or after braaing is a simple way to minimise wastage.

The 'plankie braai' (or tapas braai) has become a South African favourite in recent years. MegaMaster wrote that at a 'plankie braai', different cuts of meat are grilled, cut into small pieces and served alongside sides like bread, salads or pap.

6. The perfect fire can make or break your braai

What's a braai without the perfect fire? The right temperature can make or break your braai. Neo has a foolproof tip to start the perfect grill.

Check out the video below to see Neo in action and show you how to make the perfect braai fire!

Neo's braai tips heat up TikTik videos' comment section

Many netizens were intrigued by Neo's viral video with over 52 000 views on TikTok and shared their thoughts on her wood and charcoal method.

FOUR replied:

"Braaing in Balmain slides is a different flex."

angelaandrews9635 said:

"Now I'm fired up, always thought it was rocket science."

Chucky responded:

"Perfection done perfectly, take it how you want "

@DanceswithDragons commented:

"This lady is a keeper for sure."

_leo.gito commented

"Yeah, good work, mara no one is going to ask about wood and coal at the same time. It was supposed to burn wood first. Or use coal only."

ManteeMusic said:

"I just want to know where you bought this braai stand."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News