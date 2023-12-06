One talented woman shared a Get Ready With Me TikTok video, and it garnered over 7 million views

The burn survivor and quad amputee used makeup products to bring out her stunning features in the tutorial clip

Her makeup skills inspired people and showed that anything is achievable with the right mindset

A burn survivor inspired TikTok users with a makeup tutorial video. Image: @rawtee2

Source: TikTok

A burn survivor and quad amputee became a TikTok sensation with her inspiring Get Ready With Me makeup video.

Disabled woman posts makeup tutorial

This woman's passion for makeup artistry proves her disability will not stop her from chasing her dreams.

The woman demonstrated how she beats her face to the gods using different beauty products.

Makeup video goes TikTok viral

The video was uploaded on her TikTok account @rawtee2 and went viral with over 7 million views. More than 16,000 people dropped the talented lady a message to encourage her to keep posting makeup videos.

Watch the video below:

Netizens marvel at makeup application

TikTok users marvelled at her skill and beauty in the comments section. Some mentioned what they liked the most about her makeup application.

@mennessyy said:

"The darker lip combo looks so good on you."

@Dolly.Amyra posted:

"You are so beautiful."

@emzy._00 commented:

"It's so impressive the fact that you can do your make-up just fine. It shows how strong and impressive you are overall."

@potatobubblethefirts wrote:

"Stop the way you did your lips so pretty."

@0kandi_girl stated:

"Your makeup skills are so amazing.Hopefully I can figure it out as well."

@life_is_dayjobo added:

"Best grwm ever we need more. "

@liiix.124 mentioned:

"Don't give up on anything you can do it."

@buhlez posted:

"You look so amazing dear without makeup."

