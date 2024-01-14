A hard-working businesswoman in the Eastern Cape province is hustling ardently with her various endeavours

The young lady is multifaceted, grinding hard as a chicken farmer and passionate makeup artist

Briefly News had a follow-up chat with Kamvelihle Mpayipeli, who opened up about her love of both fields

A lovely woman in the Eastern Cape province is doing everything she can to make a success of both her businesses.

Kamvelihle Mpayipeli from the Eastern Cape is a farmer and makeup artist. Image: Supplied.

In a previous chat with Briefly News, Kamvelihle Mpayipeli shared that she started her farming business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, in a follow-up conversation, the 26-year-old, who is also a makeup artist, opens up about her interest in the two very different industries.

Eastern Cape farmer loves field

Kamvelihle loves food production and being independent – these were two key reasons she chose to start Silumko Poultry Farm:

“I love being a farmer because it’s such an essential career. I’ll be able to build generational wealth through it.

“I want to have a bigger poultry farm and be able to supply both nationally and internationally.”

Businesswoman believes in starting small

The entrepreneur notes that she has always been passionate about makeup and the confidence it instils in women:

“Makeup is something I’ve always been passionate about. From a young age, I’ve always been a girly girl. I just love makeup on me. I love it more on my clients. I love enhancing their beauty.”

Kamvelihle wants to study further to enhance her skills and believes that starting small and being consistent is fundamental to the success of any enterprise:

“I want to study more about business and enhance my knowledge. I just keep taking short courses now and I recently got my certificate in financial literacy.

“For me, it’s mainly supply not meeting demand. My shelter is small, so I have to produce a small number of broilers at a time for now.”

